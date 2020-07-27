4th man injured in Saturday shooting on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department says four people were shot on Eastern Boulevard near I-85 Saturday afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | July 27, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 3:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fourth person was injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Saba Coleman, officers and fire medics responded to the area of North Eastern Boulevard and Twain Curve shortly after responding to an initial shooting that left three men injured. At the scene, the officers found a fourth man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Coleman said the victim advised he was in the 1100 block of Eastern Blvd. and heard shots. He was treated at the scene.

At around 12:15 Saturday, officers responded to the boulevard near Interstate 85 and found three men in the southbound lanes at the entrance to I-85 South. They were taken to a hospital.

