Unusually high rain and storm chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Plenty of rain fell across the entire area over the weekend, and more is on the way this week. Rain and storm chances will be much higher than normal for late July -- especially on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For today, however, the chance of rain is much lower than what we saw this weekend. Many of us will likely stay dry with just a 20-30% chance of a couple of showers and thunderstorms developing between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
With the lack of rain, temperatures should be able to get into the lower 90s despite skies featuring a decent amount of cloud cover overall. The muggy conditions will make for heat indices in the upper 90s.
As we head through Tuesday, Wednesday and to an extent Thursday the rain coverage will be significantly higher. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will bring numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms area-wide.
Rain coverage will be around 70%, which is about double what the rain chance would be on a typical late July day.
By Thursday things will head back toward normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. Expect highs in the mid-80s and upper 80s Tuesday thru Thursday courtesy of the higher coverage of rain and storm activity.
Temps should return to the 90s by the upcoming weekend as conditions return to typical pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. So as of now, it looks pretty good for the weekend with only a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Heat indices will return to the upper 90s and possibly the lower 100s for the weekend as more sun is in the forecast with less rain coverage.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.