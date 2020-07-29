ADOL: Unemployment compensation fraud increasing during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor is warning people who are receiving unemployment compensation to be wary of fraud.
ADOL said instances of unemployment compensation fraud are increasing significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During these trying and unprecedented times, we are advising all citizens that there are always individuals who are trying to run afoul of the law and cheat the system. Regardless of whether you may have filed a claim or not, please be vigilant about monitoring your personal and financial information and to notify us of any issues,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
Anyone who believes their information has been used to file an unemployment compensation claim, or those who would like to report any other type of unemployment compensation fraud, can report it at ADOL’s new fraud portal. They should also contact their local law enforcement agencies.
