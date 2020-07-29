Butler County bids farewell to beloved deputy

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sad farewell Wednesday for Butler County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Jackson.
A funeral procession proceeded through downtown Greenville Wednesday morning. Jackson died from an apparent heart attack at home over the weekend.
Jackson had just turned 50 this summer. He started his law enforcement career with the Mobile Police Department in 1992.
He also served as chaplain for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and started Lifeline Church in Greenville serving as its minister.
