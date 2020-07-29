Coosa County Sheriff’s Office says goodbye to reserve deputy

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office lost one of its own this week.
Reserve Deputy Doug Smith died Sunday from a heart attack. Smith was 67 years old.
He joined the department as a reserve deputy two years ago and volunteered more than 100 hours per month to the department.
Smith was known as quiet, humble and never sought the spotlight.
Funeral services were held for Smith Wednesday at Grimes Chapel Cemetery in Sylacauga.
