Greenville ‘shares the love’ with colorful mural project

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -They’re ‘sharing the love’ in Greenville these days. Greenville artist Stacey Edwards painted the mural you’ll find on the wall of the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, which is near the Greenville Police Department.
This is the city’s first downtown mural project, and it’s funded by sponsors in town. Greenville chamber leaders say they’re working on funding for two additional murals in downtown.
The ‘Share the Love’ mural features colorful flowers the city is known for such as the camellia.
“Greenville is known as the ‘Camellia City’ and I wanted to create a modern interpretation of that southern symbol,” said Edwards, who is also a downtown business owner.
“The beautiful mural is a reminder of how amazing our city is and how awesome the citizens of the community are,” said Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Salter. “Also, it’s a reminder that although things are a bit dim right now, in light of the unknowns still surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Camellia City is full of so much beauty, happiness and love.”
The chamber plans to officially unveil its mural program at the ‘Sharing the Love’ mural on Monday Aug. 17 at 4 p.m.
