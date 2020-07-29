Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

By WSFA Staff | July 29, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 7:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman, a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle resulted in injuries to the motorcyclist.

Coleman says police and medics responded to the crash in the 3900 block of Birmingham Highway at about 4:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Coleman says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

