Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon, police say.
According to Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman, a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle resulted in injuries to the motorcyclist.
Coleman says police and medics responded to the crash in the 3900 block of Birmingham Highway at about 4:40 p.m.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Coleman says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
