Opelika Police Department launches new community relations division

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department introduced a new community relations and special services division.
According to Captain Shane Healey, who will lead the division, this is an effort to open up conversation between police and all people and communities in Opelika.
He said the police department wants to improve and feels this new division will be an opportunity for police to listen to citizens about what they want from their police department. Then, take the feedback and make real improvements to their service to the community.
“Our end users are the folks that we come into contact with in the community,” said Healey. “And they need to know what we’re doing, and we need to know how we’re doing in their eyes. We can get better. There’s things we need to do to improve upon. We always want to be examining, reexamining, develop ideas, develop projects to provide a better service.”
Healey said the new division will focus on community relations initiatives, recruiting and hiring, the DARE program, and more. He said by consolidating several different areas, they can hire and train the best people and ensure they’re best serving and communicating with the public.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.