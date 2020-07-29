Private schools in Montgomery release reopening plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Private schools in Montgomery are releasing their back to school plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, schools across the state have had to alter their plans for reopening, including offering virtual learning. Plans for the Montgomery private schools include:
St. James School (under the Admissions tab as 2020-2021 Trojan Operational Plan)
The Alabama Independent School Association also issued guidance for its schools. AISA encourages members to support instruction practices, whether in-person or virtual, that are easily adaptable to different learning environments.
AISA also listed ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as faculty and staff self-screening for the virus, parents checking children for symptoms, and limiting visitors to schools. AISA also recommended having hand sanitizer or hand washing stations with soap and water at each entrance and in each classroom.
AISA said its guidance is not intended to be definitive and should not be viewed as a mandating document.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday she will extend the state’s amended safer at home order, which includes the mandatory use of face masks in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in the second grade and above.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.