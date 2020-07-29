Cloudy and rainy Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unusually rainy and stormy July continues to march on as a tropical air mass overhead supports numerous showers and downpours. Temperatures are staying in the 80s, but it’s still muggy, and there’s a slight breeze at times. Widespread, on-and-off showers and tropical downpours will continue through this evening.
Showers and a few rumbles are even possible overnight and into early Thursday morning, with lows in the lower and middle 70s.
Activity should return to be more scattered in nature Thursday, especially along and north of U.S. 80 during the afternoon. Humidity levels will remain tropical and very uncomfortable with highs in the lower 90s.
For this weekend we are still looking at scattered showers and storms each afternoon. It’ll be more like what you’d expect during the heart of summer with coverage around 30-50%.
Highs will likely reach the lower 90s courtesy of less cloud cover and lower rain chances. Overnight lows will remain stagnant in the lower to middle 70s for the foreseeable future.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias officially formed late Wednesday night; the latest thinking is that it will likely curve northward before reaching the Gulf of Mexico. If that track verifies, any Alabama impacts will be limited. In fact, if the storm passes far enough east of us, it may very well pull down some drier, more comfortable air from the north.
But, it’s too early to know for sure. Check back for updates - as we get new data, we will constantly revise the forecast!
