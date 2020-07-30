Abused dog found near death continues to recover

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - An update on the dog that was found abused and moments from dying in a neighboring county.
You may recall the story last month when Truman was literally about an hour away from starving to death. The pit bull was found chained at a home in an unidentified neighboring county in the River Region.
He has since made a fine recovery at the Golden Veterinarian Clinic in Pike Road. The head of Pets Are Worth Saving, or PAWS, hopes Truman will eventually be adopted out.
The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.
