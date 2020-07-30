AISA releases guidance for athletic programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Independent School Association has released guidelines for athletic programs at its schools.
Much of the health and safety guidance involves detecting illnesses early through self-screening for symptoms. AISA said coaches should establish daily screening protocols, such as temperature checks, that occur prior to practice each day.
AISA said schools should practice enhanced cleaning of common areas, equipment and athletic facilities, and athletes should not share water bottles or towels. Also, when practical, certain equipment should not be shared among coaches or athletes.
On game days, AISA said schools may consider family transportation to limit the number of students traveling by bus or other mass transit vehicles. If athletes have to travel by bus, and social distancing is not possible, facial coverings are encouraged and assigned seating is recommended so tracing is more convenient should it become necessary.
AISA also said the traditional post-game handshake will not be permitted. Teams should agree upon post-game procedures prior to the game or should walk down a line more than 6 feet apart to share congratulations.
AISA said teams forfeiting games due to COVID-19 related issues on their team will not be subject to fines and will not be automatically eliminated from playoff contention if their circumstance is approved by the AISA Athletic Committee review. The Athletic Committee will determine an automatic forfeiture policy soon for teams experiencing outbreaks.
For more information about AISA’s best practices, visit this link.
