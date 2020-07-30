Butler County Board of Education votes to delay start of school

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school year.
The board voted to delay students’ return to school until Sept. 8. Students were originally scheduled to return Aug. 20.
Teachers and support staff will still return on Aug. 17. They will receive intense training and preparation for the delivery of instruction to students in the traditional classroom setting, as well as the new virtual platform that will be provided.
The delay will allow adequate time for the remainder of safety products and materials that have been ordered to be delivered to schools. The school system also said, as Butler County has recently been designated a “hot spot” in Alabama for COVID-19, a delayed opening date for students will hopefully allow time for a reduction in the number of cases in the area.
