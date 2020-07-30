1,923 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths reported Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday with 1,923 new positives confirmed. That’s up from 1,263 confirmed the day before.
The state has reported 83,495 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama was first confirmed in mid-March. Another 2,200 cases are probable. Of those confirmed cases, ADPH presumes 35,401, or about 42 percent, have since recovered. That estimation is updated once weekly.
The state reported 27 deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to at 1,516 with 49 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 1,592 cases per day. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 169,882 people have been tested. Of those, 21,956 had the disease for a positive test rate of 12.9 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 72 new cases Thursday and has a seven-day average that’s dropped from 79 to 75 cases per day. Mobile reported 196 new cases and Jefferson added 249 for the day.
Statewide hospital inpatient rates were at 1,595 Thursday after hitting a record high 1,605 the day before. ADPH reports there have been 10,070 total hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 133 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information Thursday, down by 10 from the previous day. That includes 96 at Baptist Health’s three facilities and 37 at Jackson Hospital. UAB Hospital in Birmingham hit another record high with 118 patients.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday an extension of the state’s safer at home order, which includes a mask requirement. The order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended to Aug. 31.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Wednesday it’s too early to show if the state’s curve is flattening out, adding that health officials are still seeing the effects of the July 4th holiday and that hospitals are setting all time highs for patients.
Harris said hospitals that are at maximum capacity can create alternate care sites or pop up hospitals, and that the Alabama National Guard is currently assessing locations for this.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
