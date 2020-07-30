Crenshaw County delays start of school year

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County Schools has decided to delay the start of the school year.
The school system announced faculty and staff will return on Aug. 10, while students will return on Aug. 24. The delay was based on the current situation in the county related to COVID-19.
Per Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer at home order, students in grades 2-12 will be required to wear a mask/facial covering when they return.
The school system said the fall sports seasons will not be impacted at this time.
