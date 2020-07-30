Former Dallas County deputy posts bond

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Dallas County sheriff’s deputy has posted a $500,000 bond following his arrest and extradition from New Hampshire on multiple charges.
Court records show 30-year old Joshua Davidson posted bond on July 17 and has been released from the Dallas County Jail.
Authorities said Davidson faces kidnapping, sodomy, and human trafficking charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop involving a female driver in Selma back in January.
The next step in the legal process for Davidson is his preliminary hearing, which is set for Sept. 1.
