Human remains found in burned car identified as missing Birmingham teenager; homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains found on July 24 have been identified as a Birmingham teenager that’s been missing for more than two years.
Daniel Rickett, 19, was reported missing on February 18, 2018. He was a Carver High School student.
Birmingham police said his death is a homicide.
On the morning of July 24, officers from the West Precinct responded to 501 2nd Place SW on a report of human skeletal remains found in a burned car.
The person who found the remains told officers they were surveying a wooded area when they located the burned vehicle.
The coroners examination indicated the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.