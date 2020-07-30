Human remains found in burned car identified as missing Birmingham teenager; homicide investigation underway

Daniel Rickett (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | July 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 4:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains found on July 24 have been identified as a Birmingham teenager that’s been missing for more than two years.

Daniel Rickett, 19, was reported missing on February 18, 2018. He was a Carver High School student.

Birmingham police said his death is a homicide.

On the morning of July 24, officers from the West Precinct responded to 501 2nd Place SW on a report of human skeletal remains found in a burned car.

The person who found the remains told officers they were surveying a wooded area when they located the burned vehicle.

The coroners examination indicated the victim died from a gunshot wound.

