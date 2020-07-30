Jesus 2020 campaign spawns uptick in out of state orders

RAMER, Ala. (WSFA) - A day after airing a report on the Jesus 2020 campaign signs, several churches from 5 Alabama counties and beyond have placed large orders for the signs.
Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer told WSFA 12 News one church in Alex City placed an order for 200 signs. There have also been orders from others in Florida and Pennsylvania.
Sampey Memorial Baptist Church leaders said they plan to hand out free Jesus 2020 yard signs beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church in Ramer.
