Lee County Board of Education votes to start school year virtually and delay start date

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Board of Education voted Tuesday to start the upcoming school year with remote learning for all students.
The start date for classes has also been delayed to August 17. The vote passed 6-1.
The board said the health, safety, and well-being of students, employees, and families are a priority. The decision to delay school and open remotely was based on evidence presented by the Alabama Department of Public Health, summaries form East Alabama Medical Center, and consultations with local officials.
“My main concern is their safety and well-being,” said Superintendent Dr. James McCoy. “Our second concern is their education right now. We know that this isn’t the best plan. We know that kids learn best in the classroom and that’s where we want them, but until we can be sure of what this virus is capable of doing and stopping it and keeping it from spreading, we feel that this is the best thing for Lee County Schools.”
The school board said it will monitor the COVID-19 data closely and reassess the status of the community at the end of August. If health conditions improve by Sept. 9, the board plans to reopen schools for traditional, in-person learning with an alternating day soft reopening with staggered attendance.
Employees will return to work as originally scheduled in assigned buildings.
