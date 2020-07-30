Man shot multiple times in Alex City, 1 suspect arrested

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning, according to the Alex City Police Department.
Det. Robert Oliver said the shooting happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. in the 900 block of I-Street. Oliver said the suspect and victim had an ongoing dispute over a vehicle.
The victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. First responders initially transported the man to Russell Medical Center before transferring him to UAB Hospital in Birmingham due to the severity of his injuries.
The suspect, Willie Whetstone III, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.
