Much lower rain, storm chances heading into the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a stretch of days with above normal rain coverage, we are expecting a drop-off in rain and storm chances through the upcoming weekend. That means more isolated to perhaps scattered activity as opposed to numerous and widespread.
Regarding percentages, we’re looking at 20% to perhaps 30% this afternoon. Those with the 30% chance would be north of I-85 and east of I-65 for the most part. Elsewhere the rain chances are at or below 20%.
Slightly higher coverage is expected on Friday, with chances around 40% at best. Still, Friday will not be a day where it rains and storms all day long; there will be plenty of sunshine for most.
While we see more dry time to end the workweek, folks just to our north will see plenty of rain and storm action. That includes parts of North Alabama, North Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and others. That’s where excessive rainfall and flash flooding are possible into the weekend.
The weekend forecast locally remains generally unchanged regarding our thinking on rain. A cold front will attempt to approach from the northwest, but will likely not get this far south. Not only that, but it will lose much of its available moisture as it heads into Central Alabama.
The result will be typical late July isolated to perhaps scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, with Saturday looking drier than Sunday.
As a result of the lower rain chances and increased sunshine, afternoon highs will likely reach the 91-95° range through the weekend and into next week.
Humidity levels will stay quite high and uncomfortable through the weekend, but may fall off into next week.
Now for Tropical Storm Isaias...
We are not anticipating any noticeable impacts from Isaias here in Alabama this weekend as the storm rides up the U.S. East Coast. Nonetheless, we will follow it closely as it will threaten areas from the Bahamas to Florida to North Carolina over the next 4-5 days.
Its strength and ultimate path are still up in the air a bit as this forecast is a little more complicated and difficult to pin down than a typical tropical system.
However, the forecast calls for Isaias to reach high-end tropical storm levels as it threatens Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. It’s possible it stays a bit weaker than 70 mph winds, but it’s also possible it reaches hurricane strength depending on where exactly it tracks.
