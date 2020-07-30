Pictured suspects wanted in Montgomery business burglary

The pictured suspects are wanted in connection to a Montgomery business burglary July 15. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | July 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 3:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in a burglary investigation.

According to police, property was stolen from a Montgomery business on July 15. The alleged suspects were caught on surveillance.

If you have any information regarding these suspects’ identities or locations, please immediately call police at 334-625-2742 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

