Pictured suspects wanted in Montgomery business burglary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in a burglary investigation.
According to police, property was stolen from a Montgomery business on July 15. The alleged suspects were caught on surveillance.
If you have any information regarding these suspects’ identities or locations, please immediately call police at 334-625-2742 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
