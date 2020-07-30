Survey: 65% of teachers are ‘very uncomfortable’ returning to school buildings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Education Association released a survey showing 65 percent of teachers are “very uncomfortable” returning to their school buildings for the 2020-2021 school year.
AEA said about 40,000 members responded to the survey. Montgomery Public Schools teacher Tracey Davis said she is worried about going back to school.
“Teachers are extremely concerned not only about their own personal health, but bringing potentially bringing anything home with them at the end of the day to, God forbid, spread to their family and loved ones,” Davis said.
Davis created the Facebook page “Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19″ which has climbed to about 6,300 followers. She was not surprised by the results to the AEA survey after hearing how other teachers are worried.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and Gov. Kay Ivey responded when asked about the concerns teachers have.
“They got to be concerned about the health and welfare of their students and their own health and welfare,” said Mackey. “We’ve got to all be very mindful about following the rules and doing the best we can to organize our classrooms and schools so that we maintain social distancing.”
Ivey urged districts to take safety precautions, but also create a phased-in approach to putting students back in the classrooms.
“Certainly we want our teachers to be safe as we do our workers at the schools and much less our students,” Ivey said. “So it’s a work in progress and we’ve just got to use good common sense.”
You can see the full survey results from the AEA here.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.