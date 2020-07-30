Troy mayor notes highlights of funeral for Rep. John Lewis

ATLANTA (WSFA) - Troy Mayor Jason Reeves was invited to attend Thursday’s service in Atlanta for Rep. John Lewis.
Reeves has mentioned the relationship he had with Lewis and his family as he’s talked about Lewis’s legacy. Part of Lewis’ family still lives in the Troy area - Reeves saying the Lewis family has been close with him for decades.
“I was very humbled by that honor and it was very special to be able to spend the day with the family and very hard to put into words what it was like to be there. Obviously, just overwhelming,” said Reeves.
Three former U.S. presidents in President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, and President Bill Clinton, were all in attendance of Lewis’s funeral and spoke of not only Lewis, but of his hometown.
“Being in such close proximity to three living presidents, to have them talk about someone from my hometown, to have all three of them mention Troy, Alabama, several times in their remarks,” said Reeves. “All three presidents mentioned Troy prominently as where Congressman Lewis’s life began, so that was quite frankly surreal to be there and to hear that.”
When Reeves thinks back on the highlights of the event, he listed off many and said it was hard to capture them all.
“There was a great deal of humility and pride in the fact that - and I think that rang out in Congressman Lewis’s life, that he came from humble beginnings, he was proud of where he was from and the fact that it played prominently today and that we started this goodbye to him in Troy last Saturday, it came full circle,” said Reeves. “So, just a remarkable day for someone who certainly changed the course of history.”
Congresswomen Terri Sewell and Martha Roby were also in attendance Thursday.
