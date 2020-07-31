Alabama ABC Board job fair turnout ‘exceeds’ expectations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama ABC Board hosted a drive-in CAReer Fair Friday morning and organizers say the turnout was better than they thought.
“The number of people who came through exceeded our expectations,” said ABC Board Human Resources Division Director Tonia Stephens. “We were expecting 50 to 100 people, but we far exceeded that. We are glad we were able to do this for the community.”
The ABC Board handed out state employment information to around 300 job seekers during its drive-thru job fair. Stephens says there were cars lined up in the parking lot of the administrative building before the event even began.
The setup allowed people to apply and discuss job opportunities without getting out of their car.
This was the first-ever drive-thru career event for the ABC Board but Stephens said the board has plans to take its CAReer Fair on the road.
“It will definitely not be the last time,” said Stephens. “There are people who need jobs right now and are ready to get back to work. We want people to know we have a place for them at the ABC Board.”
Stephens says there is a request to take the drive-thru career fair down to Mobile.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.