Alabama reports 1,783 COVID-19 cases Friday, 46,836 for July

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,783 new COVID-19 cases Friday to bring the state total to 85,278. Another 2,445 cases are probable.
The state also reported 15 deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,531 with 49 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 1,559 cases per day. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 165,327 people have been tested. Of those, 21,772 had the disease for a positive test rate of 13.1 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 90 new cases Friday and has a seven-day average of 75 cases per day. Mobile reported 205 new cases and Jefferson added 255 for the day.
Statewide hospital inpatient rates for Friday were not yet available but stood at 1,595 Thursday.
The month of July brought a record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations to Alabama, according to data from the ADPH.
With ADPH daily reports from July 1 and July 31, the month saw 46,836 new cases of the respiratory illness, as well as 584 deaths. The state’s hospitals broke records on multiple occasions for the number of inpatients being treated with around 1,600 currently hospitalized.
Alabama started the month having already conducted 413,433 tests. By the end, it had processed another 273,589 for a 66 percent increase. But with tens of thousands more people learning they had the disease, the number of cases dwarfed the increase in testing rates by 122 percent, or nearly double.
Alabama’s death rate also soared from 947 to 1,516 for the month, marking a 62 percent increase in fatalities.
These rates are not published in real time, rather from time frames in which ADPH data is updated. On Friday, ADPH said its ability has been “overwhelmed” to turn around a test result in two or three days. It’s currently averaging about seven days.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday an extension of the state’s safer at home order, which includes a mask requirement. The order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended to Aug. 31.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
