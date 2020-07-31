1 arrested after man shot in the chest in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tuskegee left the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Tuskegee Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of West Martin Luther King Highway.
The victim, Shaquille Shepherd III, 27, of Tuskegee, was air-lifted to East Alabama Medical Center where he’s said to be recovering after surgery.
Investigators have since arrested Byron Ross, 25, also of Tuskegee. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and transported to the Macon County Detention Facility.
Ross is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $20,000 bond.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865, or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
