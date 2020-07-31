County Road 12: JJ’s BBQ in Elba named ‘Best Pulled Pork in the State'

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to barbecue in Alabama, everyone seems to have a favorite.
So who makes the best Bama BBQ? Alfa teamed up with Alabama Pork Producers to who makes the best pulled pork in the state. The winner, JJ’s BBQ in Elba.
″I’ve been smoking meat for 30 years,” said Chequita Walker, owner of JJ’s BBQ. “My dad and granddad smoked meat.”
It all started about five years ago. Walker adopted a baby boy who they call JJ.
”At the time I was doing fine, but then I had to start paying for daycare. I couldn’t afford the daycare so that’s what led to JJ’s BBQ,” Walker said.
It didn’t take long for word, and the smell of smoked meat to spread.
“It’s love, just love,” Walker said. “I just love smoking meat. Everything we do we make from scratch. We buy the stuff and make it from scratch. Nothing comes from a jar or a can.”
Alfa had people all over the state submit their favorite BBQ restaurants. There were more than 100 restaurants on the list. The top four places got a visit from a team of judges to see which meat and sauce tasted the best. In the end, you could say, the competition didn’t want the smoke.
″I was just happy to be in the top four, ecstatic really,” Walker said. “Then they called me and said I won. I was like ‘thank you I appreciate that.’ I really am grateful.”
It truly is a family affair.
“My daughter comes in at 8 a.m. It smokes all day so it’s ready when we open at 4:30 p.m.,” Walker added.
So what’s the secret?
″I can’t tell you my secret. If I tell you my secret, I won’t make any money,” Walker said.
Guess you’ll have to try it for yourself.
JJ’s BBQ in Elba is open Thursday and Friday from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located off 509 Claxton Ave. in Elba.
