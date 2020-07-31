Help ‘stuff the bus’ with school supplies for River Region students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1, you have the opportunity to help students in Montgomery and Elmore counties before they head back to school.
School buses are parked at all Walmart, Office Depot and Sam’s Club locations throughout the River Region.
Book bags, pens, erasers, composition notebooks and other common school necessities are being accepted.
MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the donations are needed.
“The economy is bad this year, people are laid off, people aren’t working as much, and so I think even more so this year we need to do everything we can to help our parents and our students have the supplies they need,” Moore said.
Once the drive ends, the supplies will be distributed to schools in the Montgomery, Wetumka and Millbrook areas.
Organizers say more than 10,000 items were donated in 2019.
