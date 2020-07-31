Legendary coach Q.V. Lowe reflects on career ahead of Alabama Sports HOF induction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the time he was a small boy recruited by his elementary school principal.
“[The principal] said, ‘Well I coach a little league team - I want you on my team.’ I said, ‘Well you’ll have to talk to my mama,’” QV Lowe reminiscences.
To the first time his coach sent him the mound.
“We were playing a game and the two pitchers couldn’t throw a strike, and he said ‘Lowe, come over here.’ He said, ‘Can you throw a ball over the plate?’ and I said ‘Yes sir, I believe I can.’ I’ve been pitching ever since,” he said.
QV Lowe has always loved baseball.
"I grew up 30 miles from the University of Florida, so my heart was on the University of Florida," said Lowe. "The coach came to see me pitch against a Tampa team, and I struck out 18, pitched a shutout. He came over and said, 'Son, I really like you, but you're too little to ever play college ball."
This, said to the man who went 23-3 in two seasons on The Plains of Auburn, pitching a school-best 1.69 ERA and earning a winning percentage of .885 percent, both of which have yet to be broken.
But the announcement that he’d been selected for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was to his surprise.
"How would I ever want my life to be any better? I never thought I would be in anybody's Hall of Fame. I just did what I loved," said Lowe. "I was working with young kids trying to influence their lives and make them winners on the field and winners in life."
That work extended to his life after his time as a player, when he was instrumental in the creation of the baseball program at Auburn University at Montgomery.
As the first head coach of the Warhawks, Lowe took the team to three NAIA World Series, going 1,063-588-5 in his career. He coached the team from 1987-2014; 21 of those season included 30 or more wins, and 13 ended in more than 40 victories. He led AUM to six conference titles while at the helm.
But he says his induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, along with his many other accolades, can be attributed to his players and staff.
“I consider myself so fortunate and I know I wouldn’t be in this position today for this wonderful award if it wasn’t for all those guys, and my friends, and doctors and lawyers that put me back on my feet and got me back up and going,” he said.
Seventy-nine of his student-athletes earned all-conference awards, 40 all-area or all-region honors, and 33 were named NAIA All-Americans. Additionally, Lowe has coached more than 25 players that have made an appearance in professional ball.
“I am the most fortunate man on the face of the earth. If I had my whole life to live over again, I couldn’t ask for it to be any better,” said Lowe.
The 52nd Annual Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Class of 2020 includes former Auburn running back Ronnie Brown, Sylvester Croom, Doug Kennedy, Q.V. Lowe, Woody McCorvey, Jorge Posada, Duane Reboul, and Steve Shaw.
