3 members of same family dead in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department is looking into the deaths of three men, all from the same family.
According to Chief Kevin Chance, officers were called to the 700 block of Hardin Street Thursday around 4 p.m. after it was reported that a man may be dead. At the home, officers found Keith Hines, 48, dead inside the residence.
Chance says while officers were looking around the home they discovered another man, Marquez Hernderson, 34, dead outside the home.
A preliminary investigation did not find any obvious signs of violence. Chance says the bodies of both men have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Chance says another family member, Bernard Hines, was transported to a local hospital on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead Wednesday.
Chance says the department is looking into Bernard Hines’ death and if there is any connection to the other two deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.