‘Midnight Express,’ ‘Evita’ director Alan Parker dies at 76

Parker was also a notable director of musicals, a genre he both embraced and expanded. "Fame" (1980) was a gritty but celebratory story of life at a performing arts high school; "Pink Floyd — the Wall" (1982) was a surreal rock opera; "The Commitments" (1991) charted the ups and downs of a ramshackle Dublin soul band; and "Evita" (1996) cast Madonna as Argentine first lady Eva Peron in a big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.His final film was death-row drama "The Life of David Gale" in 2003.