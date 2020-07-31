Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A batch of showers and thunderstorms that formed along a weak cold front earlier has now faded, and radar is quiet as we head into our Friday evening. While most of that rain stayed away from our area, a few showers and storms did pop in some of our northern most counties.
The weekend ahead will feature a mix of sun, clouds and a few isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Most stay dry, a few get drenched. You know the drill.
Sunday and Monday are nearly entirely dry area-wide with highs staying rather uniform in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday is the only day over the next week with more than a 30% chance of rain. With it being several days out, things can certainly change, but we’ve bumped the chance of showers and storms to 40% for Tuesday afternoon and evening. By no means will be a day like we’ve seen this week with numerous showers and storms.
While we stay quiet and seasonably hot and humid, what is now Hurricane Isaias will be moving up the East Coast. It was upgraded to a hurricane a bit earlier than expected late Thursday evening, and is now forecast to reach category 2 strength as it heads northwestward toward Florida.
That has prompted a Hurricane Warning for the Bahamas, where significant flash flooding, storm surge, coastal flooding, and wind damage are expected through Saturday night. Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southern half of Florida’s east coast.
The storm will not impact Alabama in any meaningful way.
Additional tropical storm and hurricane alerts are likely to be issued northward along the East Coast.
Isaias will stay just east of Florida as it heads north and the northeastward toward far eastern North Carolina.
As it looks now, a landfall as a hurricane in the Outer Banks of North Carolina is a very realistic possibility late Monday. After that, Isaias will accelerate toward southeastern New England. There is potential for a brief secondary landfall on Cape, Cod, Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket Island as a strong tropical storm.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.