Replica Saturn V lights up to symbolize saving Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The lights on the vertical Saturn V replica are now on a third of the way to symbolize the money earned for the “Save Space Camp” fundraising campaign.
According to officials, they’ve raised over $500,000 in just two days. That’s one third of their minimum goal.
According to officials, people have donated from all 50 states, as well as 26 countries outside the United States.
According to a press release from the center, “The staff of the Rocket Center and Space Camp has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the support and the heartwarming remarks made on the campaign site.”
We know as more donations come in more lights on that replica will go on.
