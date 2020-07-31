Sally’s Adventures: Mobile tourist attractions

MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s port city of Mobile offers a mix of good food, fun, and history. From the arts to the great outdoors, it has something for everyone.
If you are looking for an adventure, hop on board with Captain Chris for a Wild Native Delta Safari.
“Truth be told, the state of Alabama, comparable for our size, we’re the most biodiverse region in the nation,” said Captain Chris.
The tour does not end on the water. Step on a scooter for a guided tour to Mobile’s iconic locations.
The tour paints the picture of Mobile’s full story and takes you past some of the city’s museums like The Mobile Museum of History is housed in the Old City Hall - a National Historic Landmark. The museum features over 100,000 real pieces of Mobile history.
”It’s important for people who live in Mobile to know their history and it’s important for visitors to learn about why our city’s so great,” said Stephanie Evans.
A big part of Mobile’s history is Mardi Gras. The pageantry is on full display at the carnival museum. Museum director Clark Blackwell says,
“Mobilians who live away, they might not come home for Christmas and Easter, but they’re going to come home for Mardi Gras,” said Mobile Museum of History Director Clark Blackwell.
Art is an important part of Mobile’s culture. Mobile’s Museum of Art features 6,400 works of art. One of its more popular areas is for kids. The children’s section uses color to engage children and teach them about art.
“We wanted them to actually immerse themselves inside these concepts and show them rather than talk at them,” said Deborah Velders, with the museum.
Mobile’s food scene has exploded in the past five years. Mobile native Erica Barrett opened SOCU. The restaurant elevates southern cuisine.
“Taking everything around us and creating a concept that’s all about lower Alabama food,” Barrett adds. (RECIPES HERE)
Another young entrepreneur, Matt LeMond, own several downtown businesses. His newest operation is POST - a crafted cocktail and wine bar.
“Mobile has this small city feel. It’s really easy to connect to people if you put yourself out in the community,” said LeMond.
Familiar names like Bob Baumhower are also investing in Montgomery. Baumhower has a fine dining restaurant and a speakeasy in the RSA Trustmark building. Dauphins is on the 34th floor.
“Make sure people saw what this is all about, and that’s the view,” said Baumhower.
From the top floor to the basement, Las Floriditas is a speakeasy and requires a password to get into it. You’ll find that on the bar’s Facebook page daily.
To plan your visit to Mobile, go to mobile.org.
