State to begin enforcing new hours for alcohol service Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Saturday, the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will begin enforcing an order limiting the hours of alcohol service.
The emergency order, which was passed on Monday, says restaurants, bars, and other ABC licensees cannot sell alcohol for on-premise consumption between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. On-premises consumption must also end at 11:30 p.m.
In approving the emergency order, the board cited several states that already closed bars, or imposed other limits for the consumption of alcohol to slow the spread of COVID-19. The board said the hope is that the order will similarly help limit the spread across the state.
