Tuskegee police investigate second shooting in 12 hours

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a second shooting in less than 12 hours in the same general area, though there’s no indication the shootings are connected.
The latest shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. prompting police to respond to the 100 block of South School Street. The victim, who fled the scene of the initial shooting, was later found in the 200 block of West Martin Luther King Highway.
That’s about a block from where a man was shot in the chest just after midnight in a case that has since resulted in an arrest.
The victim in the latest case, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Tuskegee, was flown to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.
A motive is unclear and a suspect is still being sought.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200, the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-986or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.