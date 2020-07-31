UAB Police Sgt. Parnell Guyton dies following months long battle against COVID-19

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of UAB Police Sergeant Parnell Guyton, who lost his months-long battle today after contracting COVID-19 in the spring. Countless people in the UAB family, the Birmingham community and beyond have followed Sergeant Guyton’s courageous fight. We thank everyone who has cared for, supported and prayed for Sergeant Guyton and his family and ask for continued prayers. His fighting spirit, bravery and love have inspired us and warmed our hearts, and now our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues, who will miss him dearly. If you knew Sergeant Guyton, you are fortunate and better for it. He was an exemplary officer and dear friend. Most importantly, he was a beloved husband and father, and our thoughts, prayers and support are with his family in this difficult time.”