Seasonable and sunny start to August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to the new month of August! There is a lot going on weather wise (especially in the tropics), but not necessarily here in Alabama; over the next week or so, we remain relatively quiet.
The weekend so far has featured a mix of sun and clouds, but coverage of any pop-up showers has been limited. While most of our area will stay dry, a few spots could potentially get drenched... but even if you are lucky enough to see some rain it doesn’t stick around long.
As we head into early next workweek, we don’t see major changes. Monday and Tuesday are both nearly rain-free with the exception of an isolated shower or two, but most of the area is dry with highs staying rather uniform in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies; Wednesday is the only day over the next week with a slightly higher rain chance.
Tropical Update: As of 10pm Saturday, what was Hurricane Isaias is now Tropical Storm Isaias. With wind speeds sustained at roughly 70 mph, it has just barely dipped from a weaker category one hurricane into the range of a stronger tropical storm. As it moves off towards the northwest at roughly 10 mph, it will likely re-gain some momentum and return to hurricane strength; this will likely happen overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as it approaching the southeast coast of Florida.
This storm could possibly bring significant flash flooding, storm surge, coastal flooding, and wind damage to parts of Florida, Georgia, and South/North Carolina.
Bottom line... this storm will not impact Alabama in any meaningful way.
There are also two other areas in the Atlantic that need to be monitored. One given ~60% of developing in the next five days, the other is already a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 30 mph has it pushes away from the west coast of Africa. While neither storm is anywhere close to impacting the United States or Alabama, it’s still something we will be watching...
Back closer to home, our forecast looks remain locked in cruise control mood: that mean very little change now through the end of next week!
