Supporters hold Back the Blue rally for Wetumpka PD

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday morning, supporters gathered to show the Wetumpka Police Department that they are appreciated in a Back the Blue rally.
“I’ve always had a heart for law enforcement, first responders, and I think it’s very important that we show them that we thank them and we appreciate them for all the hard work that they do,” said event organizer Ashley Carter.
Wetumpka Police Department Assistant Chief Ed Reeves said Saturday’s event was good for the officers of the department to see, especially with the recent news law enforcement has been involved with nationally.
“This is an awesome opportunity and we really appreciate it with the state the country’s in right now and a lot of feelings towards law enforcement,” said Reeves. “It’s good for our officers to know that somebody does still appreciate what we do.”
Supporters were gathered outside the Wetumpka Police Department for Saturday’s event.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.