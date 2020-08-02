First Baptist Church of Montgomery announces new head pastor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First Baptist Church of Montgomery has chosen its new pastor.
Rev. Mark Bethea will serve as FBC’s new head pastor, the church announced Sunday. Bethea has been FBC’s associate pastor for outreach and evangelism for the last three years.
Bethea was a student intern at FBC for two summers, during which time he decided to enter the ministry. He received a communications degree from Auburn University, and he completed a Master of Divinity degree
New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary at the Birmingham extension center. He is working to complete a doctorate through the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
FBC began searching for a new head pastor after Jay Wolf announced his retirement in September 2019. Wolf served the church for 31 years.
