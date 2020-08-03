1,116 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths confirmed Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,116 new COVID-19 cases Monday, about half the number reported the day before when Sunday brought about 2,000 cases.
The state has reported 89,927 total cases of the disease since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama was first confirmed in mid-March. Another 2,734 cases are probable. Of those confirmed cases, ADPH presumes 35,401, or about 42 percent, have since recovered. That estimation is updated once weekly.
The state reported four deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to at 1,580 with 53 more probable.
ADPH says 597 deaths, or about 35,5 percent of all COVID-19 fatalities, are made up of long term care residents, a group that is at greater risk for contracting the disease and dying from it.
The seven-day average for new cases stands at 1,542 cases per day. Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 162,980 people have been tested. Of those, 21,469 had the disease for a positive test rate of 13.1 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed 51 new cases Monday and has a seven-day average that’s dropped from 75 to 68 cases per day. Mobile reported 88 new cases and Jefferson added 209 for the day.
It’s important to note that testing appears to be decreasing with the current seven-day average at 7,906 when it was at 10,540 about two weeks ago. ADPH has noted recent issues with testing numbers but it’s unclear if that has been resolved.
As for speed of testing results, ADPH said on Friday its ability has been “overwhelmed” to turn around a test result in two or three days. It’s currently averaging about seven days.
Statewide hospital inpatient rates have been dropping daily since a record peak of 1,642 on July 30. As of Monday, the inpatient total stands at 1,517. ADPH reports there have been 10,521 total hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic started.
In Montgomery, there were 129 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 90 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Monday, and 39 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced an extension of the state’s safer at home order, which includes a mask requirement. The order, which was set to expire Friday, has been extended to Aug. 31.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
