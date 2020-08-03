3,086 Elmore County students opt to start school year at home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis says his district has more than 3,000 students who plan to start the school year learning at home.
Dennis says 3,086 students out of the district’s 11,200 have opted to start the year using Chromebooks to get instruction.
That’s about 27 percent of the district’s students.
Dennis says they are asking parents if they change their mind on in-person or at home to give them a week’s notice to allow for planning. Chromebooks are being sent out this week.
