Man charged after Andalusia stabbing, police chase

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 22-year-old Andalusia man is under arrest following a domestic stabbing and eluding police.
Jamerick Rashad Taylor is charged with second-degree domestic violence, felony attempting to elude, second-degree assault, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said APD received a report of a stabbing from Andalusia Health at 12:24 a.m. Monday. The stabbing victim had been transported to the emergency room by a private vehicle, and said she was stabbed in a domestic altercation.
Officers responded and were working with her when an APD officer leaving the hospital encountered a vehicle matching the description of the one believed to be being driven by the suspect on South Three Notch.
Police say the officer turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to elude officers, driving at speeds reaching 87 miles per hour. Police say the suspect traveled on South Three Notch, around the Court Square, and out 8th Avenue to the bypass, where the suspect turned left and continued to Hwy. 29 South.
APD says the driver continued on Hwy. 29 to Our Country Store, formerly known as Carolina Grocery, where he went into the parking lot. By that time, police say a county deputy who was assisting APD was right behind the suspect. The suspect took a hard right and accelerated, striking an APD patrol vehicle with enough impact to flatten the tires and deploy air bags.
The suspect, later identified as Taylor, then attempted to flee on foot before police said he was apprehended and taken into custody within a minute.
Both the officer and Taylor were evaluated at Andalusia Health and released.
Taylor’s female victim was released and referred to YAP program for domestic violence victims. She is expected to make a complete recovery.
Taylor is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $215,000 bond.
