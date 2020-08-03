Man convicted in Montgomery County murder dies of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving a prison sentence for a Montgomery County murder died Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
James Cowan, 74, was serving a 25-year sentence at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
Cowan was housed in the prison’s infirmary before being transferred to a hospital for treatment of “multiple severe underlying medical conditions,” according to ADOC.
He was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital on July 24 and received a positive result on July 26. He died at the hospital.
A total of 215 state inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ADOC.
