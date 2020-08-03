Man fatally shot Sunday night in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night.
Kennedy Rogers, 56, was shot around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue, according to MPD. The location is off Norman Bridge Road.
Rogers was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call MPD at 625-2831, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
This is Montgomery’s 39th homicide of 2020, according to MPD.
