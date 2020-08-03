MPS students can still receive counseling services while at home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even though Montgomery Public Schools students won’t be back on campus for at least the first nine weeks of school, MPS is making sure they still receive the full benefits the system has to offer.
That includes school guidance and counseling services.
MPS guidance counselors will offer these services through the virtual program the school system is using for academics.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t do anything different since students and parents already have to learn how to use this platform. So counselors will continue to provide small group instruction, large group guidance, individual counseling sessions, referral services,” said Kim Foster with MPS.
School counselors believe the virtual format could be beneficial for students who may have been embarrassed to seek help at school.
