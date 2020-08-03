Very dry stretch of weather ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If hot and dry weather is your cup of tea, you’re going to love the forecast for the next 5-7 days here in Central Alabama. Other than isolated showers and storms east of I-65 today, there isn’t much rain in the forecast.
Beginning Tuesday, no one day will bring more than a 20% chance of a couple isolated showers and/or thunderstorms. Nearly everyone will stay entirely dry through at least this coming Saturday. As always though, there will be at least a few neighborhoods that get a stray shower or storm.
Folks just to our east aren’t so lucky as Tropical Storm Isaias flirts with hurricane status early Monday morning just off the coast of northeastern Florida. Isaias will impact coastal Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic, and eventually the Northeast and New England over the next few days as it zips up the East Coast.
A landfall as a low-end hurricane is now in the forecast near the North Carolina-South Carolina border. That’s where Hurricane Warnings are in effect. Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings extend all the way up I-95 from northeast Florida to Maine.
An extensive swath of 3-6″+ of rain is in the forecast from near Charleston, South Carolina, to parts of Maine. Strong to even damaging winds are also expected with this quick-moving system through early Wednesday morning.
Switching gears to the heat here in Central and South Alabama...
Temperatures will stay just above to several degrees above normal for the foreseeable future. Highs will reach 92-98° each afternoon, with the upper 90s coming just in time for the weekend. The good news is the humidity levels won’t be off the charts.
In fact, some of the lowest humidity we see during the summertime is expected this week with dew points below 70°. Some afternoons may actually feel “comfortably hot” with the lack of true muggy air.
