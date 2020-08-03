Property tax increase for MPS to be on November ballot

“It has been nearly thirty years since Montgomery County voters have had an opportunity to vote on school funding, and we are grateful that the Montgomery County Commission has given us a chance to ask voters to invest more into our schools,” said Clare Weil, the president of the Montgomery County School Board. “We have worked hard over the last few years to give students and teachers the resources they need to improve academic outcomes for all students. Dr. Moore and her team have done a tremendous job helping students, cleaning up our finances, enhancing school facilities, and putting in place strict accountability measures to protect the public’s investments. Today’s Commission’s vote shows great confidence in our ongoing efforts and an understanding that our schools are poised to move forward even further, together.”