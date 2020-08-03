Property tax increase for MPS to be on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County voters will have the chance to vote on a property tax increase in November.
The Montgomery County Commission voted Monday morning to add the tax referendum to the November presidential election ballot.
If voters approve the referendum, the number of mills levied on property in Montgomery County for schools would increase to 22 mills. The increase wouldn’t include Pike Road.
If approved, the average homeowner would see an increase of about $12 a month in property taxes.
The increase would translate to an additional $33 million per year for Montgomery Public Schools, which administrators say is desperately needed.
“It has been nearly thirty years since Montgomery County voters have had an opportunity to vote on school funding, and we are grateful that the Montgomery County Commission has given us a chance to ask voters to invest more into our schools,” said Clare Weil, the president of the Montgomery County School Board. “We have worked hard over the last few years to give students and teachers the resources they need to improve academic outcomes for all students. Dr. Moore and her team have done a tremendous job helping students, cleaning up our finances, enhancing school facilities, and putting in place strict accountability measures to protect the public’s investments. Today’s Commission’s vote shows great confidence in our ongoing efforts and an understanding that our schools are poised to move forward even further, together.”
