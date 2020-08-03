Reports: Sun Belt to play 12-game schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to multiple sources, Sun Belt Conference schools will play a 12-game football schedule this fall.
Texas State Beat Writer Keff Ciardello first reported the news, also including in the schedule eight conference games. According to the Stadium, teams will not be required to, but may replace cancelled non-conference games as needed.
For the Sun Belt member Troy Trojans, that means its non-conference games with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Carolina State, and Tennessee that were cancelled may be rescheduled.
The Stadium also reported that the Sun Belt Conference Championship game may be pushed back a week to Dec. 12.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.